1,331 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $1,044,762.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,799.50. The trade was a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,686. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $138.86 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

