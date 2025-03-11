1,371 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

NYSE LEN opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $116.67 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

