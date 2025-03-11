166,518 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by SoundView Advisors Inc.

SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,751,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $102.90.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

