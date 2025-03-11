17,346 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Miller Financial Services LLC

Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

