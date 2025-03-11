186,356 Shares in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 186,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 471.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.91.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

