1,927 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in American Financial Group by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.97 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFG

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.