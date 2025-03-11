19,502 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,472,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in DHT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,193,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 1,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 469,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Price Performance

DHT opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

