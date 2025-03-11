2,069 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Miller Financial Services LLC

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.