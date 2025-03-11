21,298 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Global View Capital Management LLC

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 9.5 %

IEFA opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.