2,480 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,479,000 after buying an additional 2,493,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,690,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after purchasing an additional 233,214 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 2.0 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

