2,501 Shares in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Acquired by Travelers Companies Inc.

Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Riley Exploration Permian makes up about 0.1% of Travelers Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE REPX opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $37.55.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $500,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,033.75. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

