3,107 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 241.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

