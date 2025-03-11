3,225 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.