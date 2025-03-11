3,520 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,534,000 after acquiring an additional 118,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 665,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

