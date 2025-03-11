4,181 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AMD opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

