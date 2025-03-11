46,421 Shares in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPX. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in IperionX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in IperionX by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 179,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Get IperionX alerts:

IperionX Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPX opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. IperionX Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.