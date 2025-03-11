48 Club Token Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (KOGE)

48 Club Token (KOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. 48 Club Token has a market cap of $137.75 million and $213,774.54 worth of 48 Club Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 48 Club Token token can now be bought for about $40.65 or 0.00049767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 48 Club Token has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

48 Club Token Profile

48 Club Token’s genesis date was September 20th, 2020. 48 Club Token’s total supply is 3,388,228 tokens. The official website for 48 Club Token is www.48.club. The official message board for 48 Club Token is medium.com/48-club-publish. 48 Club Token’s official Twitter account is @48club_official.

Buying and Selling 48 Club Token

According to CryptoCompare, “48 Club Token (KOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 48 Club Token has a current supply of 3,388,228.433995 with 3,388,228.43 in circulation. The last known price of 48 Club Token is 39.41392911 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $236,680.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.48.club/.”

