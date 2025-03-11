822 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,943,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,669,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,764,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $101,859,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance
NYSE:TPL opened at $1,333.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,330.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,196.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $503.08 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.69.
Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
