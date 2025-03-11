8,325 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
IBIT stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
