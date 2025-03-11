8,325 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.