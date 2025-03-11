976,529 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 976,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Voya Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 237,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

