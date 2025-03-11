Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNM. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ATNM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 54,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,769. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 213,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

