Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,488 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,166 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $236,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Adobe by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,744,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $435.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.74. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

