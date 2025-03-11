Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.75 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.55.
About Aeterna Zentaris
