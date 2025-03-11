AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,391 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $223,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

TMUS stock opened at $266.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

