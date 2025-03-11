AGF Management Ltd. Has $101.22 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,494 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $101,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

