AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 1,193,266 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $174,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its position in Cameco by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,305,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

