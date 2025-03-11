AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 79,449 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,449 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $80,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $159.51. The company has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

