Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.41.
AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Alamos Gold stock opened at C$33.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.11. The company has a market cap of C$9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.72 and a 12 month high of C$35.26.
Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.
