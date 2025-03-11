Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.41.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

In other Alamos Gold news, Director David Alexander Fleck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$33.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.11. The company has a market cap of C$9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.72 and a 12 month high of C$35.26.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.