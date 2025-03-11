AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $584.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,497.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $733.26 and its 200-day moving average is $649.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.