AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1,335.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,364.79. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $632,860. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

