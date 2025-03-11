AlphaQuest LLC Has $919,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 223.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Pinterest Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

