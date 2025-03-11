Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Deborah Wilkinson Buys 26,750 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Wilkinson bought 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £6,955 ($8,954.55).
Altitude Group Trading Up 4.9 %
LON ALT opened at GBX 25.70 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.08. The stock has a market cap of £18.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.25. Altitude Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.88 ($0.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
Altitude Group Company Profile
