Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Deborah Wilkinson Buys 26,750 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Wilkinson bought 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £6,955 ($8,954.55).

Altitude Group Trading Up 4.9 %

LON ALT opened at GBX 25.70 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.08. The stock has a market cap of £18.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.25. Altitude Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.88 ($0.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

