American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.62. 58,684,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 39,111,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

