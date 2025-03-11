American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Well from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $20.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $42,072.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,382.40. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,219 shares of company stock valued at $46,454 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. American Well has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.27. American Well had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

