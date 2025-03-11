Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 317736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.
The stock has a market capitalization of $541.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%.
The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.
