Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 317736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Amplify High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify High Income ETF

About Amplify High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 329.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 144,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

