Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 854,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,271 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $98,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMS opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.20. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.