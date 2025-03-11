Amundi Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Amundi lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $92,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.