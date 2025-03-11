Amundi Has $103.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 751,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,530 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Vistra were worth $103,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
