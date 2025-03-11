Amundi Raises Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,156,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Cameco were worth $110,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,386,000 after acquiring an additional 410,711 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,968,000 after acquiring an additional 187,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.42 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

