Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) PT at $54.89

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

