Analysts Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Target Price at C$31.08

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

MFI opened at C$25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$19.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

