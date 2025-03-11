Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Target Price at $52.11

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mplx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mplx Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 479.6% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 387.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mplx by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Mplx has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.