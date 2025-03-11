Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $207.00

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

