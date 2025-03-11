Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saia (SAIA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

3/10/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Saia is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $565.00 to $484.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $544.00 to $498.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $524.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Saia had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $566.00 to $558.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $560.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $530.00 to $540.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $456.00 to $478.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $561.00 to $544.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $565.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $529.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $620.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $612.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $443.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.38. 463,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,423. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Saia

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

