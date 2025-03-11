Analyzing Lithium Argentina (LAR) and Its Rivals

Risk & Volatility
Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Argentina’s peers have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lithium Argentina and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lithium Argentina
|N/A
|$1.29 billion
|0.27
|Lithium Argentina Competitors
|$6.48 billion
|$892.01 million
|-10.87
Profitability
This table compares Lithium Argentina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lithium Argentina
|N/A
|-1.37%
|-1.08%
|Lithium Argentina Competitors
|-1,300.59%
|-11.20%
|-9.41%
Summary
Lithium Argentina beats its peers on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About Lithium Argentina
Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
