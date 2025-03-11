Andrew William Robert Bell Sells 683 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.62, for a total transaction of C$106,289.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,321.72. This trade represents a 45.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 2,064 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.80, for a total transaction of C$323,627.77.

On Monday, December 23rd, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total transaction of C$106,281.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 100 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.74, for a total transaction of C$18,474.00.

TSE KXS opened at C$160.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$167.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$132.93 and a 12-month high of C$190.17.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

