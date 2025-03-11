Andrew William Robert Bell Sells 683 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.62, for a total transaction of C$106,289.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,321.72. This trade represents a 45.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 2,064 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.80, for a total transaction of C$323,627.77.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total transaction of C$106,281.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 100 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.74, for a total transaction of C$18,474.00.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE KXS opened at C$160.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$167.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$132.93 and a 12-month high of C$190.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinaxis

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.