Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Posts Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

ANIX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $85.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $95,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. The trade was a 8.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,398.38. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,289 shares of company stock worth $177,021. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

