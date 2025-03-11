Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 11th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares in companies that design, manufacture, and retail clothing, footwear, and related fashion items. These stocks are influenced by trends in consumer behavior, seasonality, and global economic conditions, making them a potentially volatile but rewarding segment of the equity market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $931.09. The stock had a trading volume of 992,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $989.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.28. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $413.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,916,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717,537. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.44. 1,637,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,033. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $518.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

See Also