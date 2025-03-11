Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTM shares. Argus lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTM

Arcadium Lithium Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcadium Lithium news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 234,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $1,362,101.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,754,742.60. This trade represents a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadium Lithium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadium Lithium stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadium Lithium

(Get Free Report

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.