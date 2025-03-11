Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.69 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 110.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2,482.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 25.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.40.

Shares of HLI opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.66 and a 200-day moving average of $171.96. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $121.81 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

